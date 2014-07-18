Rumor Control: Lil Wayne Confirms Whether Or Not He’s Smashing Christina Milian’s Lil Cakes To Smithereens!

Has Weezy wifed up Christina Milian?

Via TMZ reports:

Lil Wayne and Christina Milian are NOT dating … despite the hot hands at the ESPYs … it’s all part of Wayne’s clever ploy to make $$$.

Milian recently signed with Young Money Entertainment and Wayne is planning on rolling out her music big time. Our sources say Wayne had the idea to take Christina to the ESPYs to drum up press … and that’s the beginning and end of the story.

Now the backstory on why their dating would be SUPER creepy. Ready?

— Christina Milian has a daughter with The Dream

— Lil Wayne has a son with R&B singer Nivea

— Nivea has a daughter and twin sons with The Dream

So Christina Milian’s daughter and Lil Wayne’s son have three half-siblings in common.