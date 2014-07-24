Guess Which Boo-Thang Put This Bangin’ Bawwwdy On Blast For Date Night?



This superbad banger has been laying pretty low this year….

Guess These Cakes

This all-naturale body full of curves belongs to a certain banger who’s been riding with her rapper boo-thang for quite some time now.

Their relationship ran into a pretty large road bump towards the end of last year but, things seem to be back on track now.

Any guesses? Hit the flip to see if you know your curvy gals…