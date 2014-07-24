Guess Which Boo-Thang Put This Bangin’ Bawwwdy On Blast For Date Night?
- By Bossip Staff
This superbad banger has been laying pretty low this year….
Guess These Cakes
This all-naturale body full of curves belongs to a certain banger who’s been riding with her rapper boo-thang for quite some time now.
Their relationship ran into a pretty large road bump towards the end of last year but, things seem to be back on track now.
Any guesses? Hit the flip to see if you know your curvy gals…
Ludacris‘ lovely lady Eudoxie took a second to pose for this quick pic while headed out on her way to the Carter’s” On The Run” concert stop in ATL….and earn herself a #WCW from her Mr. last week.
Did you get it right?
