Kimora Lee Simmons looks like she’s pregnant everywhere, but happy nonetheless. She and proud papa to be Djimon Hounsou were getting their shop on yesterday in West Hollywood. We got more of the expecting parents, as well as Brandy & Ray-J at Toast Cafe and American Idol Jordin Sparks at Claudia Jordan’s 36th birthday bash up underneath the hood.

via Splash