Is This The End? Nick Cannon And Mariah Carey Sell Their Mansion For $10 Million [Photos]

- By Bossip Staff
Nick Cannon And Mariah Carey Sell Their Mansion

Nick Cannon and Mariah Carey may be one step closer to Splitsville, USA as they’ve sold their Beverly Hills mansion for $10 million. It’s a bit less than the $13 million they paid for it but not too shabby. Want to see what all the money was spent on? Take a look.

