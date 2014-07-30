Deuces Part Tres? Tyga Confirms Whether Or Not Breezy & Drake Are Working On A Rihanna Diss Record



Should Rih be getting ready for some lyrical slander courtesy of her bitter ex boo-thangs?

Tyga Addresses Chris Brown And Drake’s Rumored Rihanna Diss Record

While Chris Brown continues to keep his magic stick in the middle of a mess when it comes to the ladies, he has managed to mend fences with his most notorious male nemesis to date and call a truce for the sake of making a few stacks together.

Chris and YMCMB hotboy Drake shocked fans earlier this summer when a recent photo of them in the studio together went viral, but it also sparked immediate speculation that the two would team up to record a diss song aimed at none other than their lethal lady love Rihanna. However, that doesn’t appear to be the case.

Power 106 L.A. radio personality Rikki Martinez set the record straight about the Breezy/Drizzy Rihanna diss track with this recent tweet, giving a brief synopsis of a recent convo he had with Tyga, who is good friends with both artists:

Chris and Tyga collaborated to do the first successful “Fan of A Fan” mixtape back in 2010 and now it looks like Drake is joining in on the fun….and the guap…for the next go ’round. But seriously…. between Aubrey and Breezy, we KNOW there’ll be at least one Rih-Rih jab somewhere in the mix….they can’t possibly resist, riiiiggght?