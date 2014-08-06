Aftermath: Karrueche Says It Was ‘Time To Make A Change’ While Breezy Hints At Trust Issues

Chris Brown And Karrueche Send Subliminal Messages About Their Break Up

Chris Brown and Karrueche have been not-so-secretly going through a break up over the last few weeks and while either of them has yet to officially confirm anything, they both continue to air our their frustrations on social media.

Amid conflicting reports about who broke up with who and why, Kae most recently took to her Instagram page with this message about being left with no choice but to ‘make a change’….

….while Breezy later followed up with this Tupac quote about trust:

Hmmmm. Speaking of trust issues, an alleged “associate” of Drakes also tried to put Karrueche on blast accusing her of being a gold digger for supposedly sending him text messages, but something seems a liiiiiiittle shady about her claim. Hit the flip to see what she had to say and see what we mean.