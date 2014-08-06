Aftermath: Karrueche Says It Was ‘Time To Make A Change’ While Breezy Hints At Trust Issues
Chris Brown And Karrueche Send Subliminal Messages About Their Break Up
Chris Brown and Karrueche have been not-so-secretly going through a break up over the last few weeks and while either of them has yet to officially confirm anything, they both continue to air our their frustrations on social media.
Amid conflicting reports about who broke up with who and why, Kae most recently took to her Instagram page with this message about being left with no choice but to ‘make a change’….
….while Breezy later followed up with this Tupac quote about trust:
Hmmmm. Speaking of trust issues, an alleged “associate” of Drakes also tried to put Karrueche on blast accusing her of being a gold digger for supposedly sending him text messages, but something seems a liiiiiiittle shady about her claim. Hit the flip to see what she had to say and see what we mean.
This comment surfaced on Karrueche’s Instgram page from a girl claiming to have “hung out” with Drake and seen text messages sent to him by Kae…..
…..but a quick visit to the girl’s Instagram page revealed zero posts and very little followers, which makes things seems a little suspect to us. Looks a lot like somebody trolling for followers, riiiiggghht?
Anywho, what do you make of all the Chris & Karrueche drama, Bossip fam? Do you think she really did something to break Breezy’s trust? Or was it just time for her to let it go, as she said in her post?
