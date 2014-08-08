On The Come Up: Porsha Williams Lands Hosting Job With Dish Nation



A real housewife with a real job…



After making waves with “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” and their syndicated TV show, Porsha Williams has landed a permanent position with Dish Nation.

Via The Rickey Smiley Morning Show:

It’s official!Porsha Williams, star of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” is the newest co-host on “Dish Nation” based in the ATL with “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show“!

The announcement was made official by “Dish Nation” co-executive producers Michael Bachmann and Matt Blanock.

“This week, ‘Dish Nation’ celebrates 500 episodes,” Machmann and Blanock stated. We are thrilled to have the talented and tenacious Porsha Williams around for the next 500 and beyond.”

Porsha is also looking forward to growing on the entertainment show alongside “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” crew.

“On my very first day in the Atlanta studios of ‘Dish Nation’ I immediately felt a natural chemistry with the team,” Porsha said. “Rickey Smiley is an amazing comic and I am thrilled to learn and grow with one of the best morning hosts in the country.”