Getting Fit: A Gallery Of Celebrities Who Had To Lose Weight To Stay Alive
- By Bossip Staff
Celebrities Who Lost Weight To Stay Alive
Celebrities lose weight for a ton of different reasons. Some to get roles or look more attractive or just to like what they see in the mirror. These celebrities, though, had to lose weight for their own well-being. Take a look and congratulate them for keeping it tight.
Fat Joe – He was concerned about his weight and knows how obesity can affect people after his friend Big Pun passed.
Al Sharpton – He lost weight for health as his age was progressing and his health was deteriorating.
Rick Ross – Rozay was having seizures and tons of health issues so he’s been hitting the weights like a crazy person.
Janet Jackson – She gained a lot of weight for her movie role and had to lose it before it all fell apart.
