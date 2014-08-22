Ho Sit Down: Jay Z’s “Mistress” Blasts Beyonce Again And Disses Nicki Minaj’s “Ananconda”–“B*** Is Scared To Mention My Name!”

This chick is delusional…

Rapper Liv Disses Beyonce

Rapper Liv whose been adamant for YEARS that Jay Z was lovestruck when he met her is once again dissing King Bey and reacting to Nicki Minaj’s “Anaconda” video. As previously reported the struggle rapper recently released her “Sorry Mrs. Carter” video and apologized to Beyonce for being “naturally flawless.”

Now apparently Liv has issued another diss to Bey for her”Flawless” remix with Nicki Minaj.

“You f*ck around wit Nicki that’s a setback, you done f*ked up now that track was trash she captioned an Instagram diss video to Beyonce.

She also threw some shots at Nicki Minaj’s “Anaconda” video via some convos with fans and said that the rapper’s “scared to say her name.”

