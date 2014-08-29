Smashin’ The Hubby? Kenya Moore Confirms Whether Or Not She’s Coupled Up With Kordell Stewart



Is Kenya letting Kordell smash her drama-filled cakes to smithereeens??

Kenya Moore Responds To Kordell Stewart Dating Rumors

Now that the smoke has cleared following Kenya Moore and Porsha Williams’ infamous RHOA reunion show smackdown that took place earlier this year, it looks like another rumor is getting around that could ignite the fire between the two ladies all over again.

Word started circulating earlier this week that Kenya is now dating Porsha’s ex husband and former RHOA cast member Kordell Stewart after the two were reportedly seen taking picturse together at a recent event.

However, although Porsha and her ex hubby have both been quiet on the speculation, Kenya took to her Twitter to shut it all down with this message:

And there you have it.