Posted by Bossip Staff

Marlon Wayans lives his life by the Word. Well, for the film The Year of Living Biblically, he will.

Marlon Wayans will star in and produce The Year of Living Biblically, the film adaptation of A.J. Jacobs’ 2007 nonfiction best-seller of the same name. In the book, Jacobs challenges himself to live an entire year following the rules of the Bible literally.

Look at the former White Chick taking on a more dramatic role. He was the sh*t in Requiem For a Dream, and has a role in the GI Joe film. Might be a big year for the kid.

