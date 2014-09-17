Shady Thigh Gap Files: Beyoncé Bikini Picture Revealed As Possible Photoshop Job

Bey was kind enough to floss her bawwwwwdy for us all on the internets and haters are messing it up by causing a stupid ThighGapGate!

Beyoncé Accused Of Photoshopping Thinner Thighs In Bikini Photo

Do you believe Queen Bey photoshops her thighs thinner?

According to Mail Online reports:

She has already been faced with accusations of altering her Tumblr pictures in the past few months. And fans have once again pounced on a new image of Beyonce which seems to indicate that the singer has been doctoring her pictures before sharing them online. The singer had wowed fans across the world with her latest uploads, which saw her posing on the private super yacht that she spent her 33rd birthday on earlier this month. But eager eyed fans soon pointed out a questionable distortion in one image which seems to suggest the singer had tampered with her pictures in order to create the appearance of slimmer thighs. The picture in question sees the star smiling as she struts down the stairs, proudly showing off her bikini body.

However, the stairs between her thighs tilt up in a diagonal angle which seems to confirm that the picture has been touched up with an additional tool before being uploaded to her Tumblr page. Fans flocked to Twitter to share their thoughts as one wrote, ‘Why the hell is Beyonce photoshopping in a thigh gap?’ and another tweeted, ‘Questionable thigh gap there, Bey. #photoshop #wonkystep #beyonce’. Another added: ‘beyonce needs to chill out forever photoshopping a thigh gap’ One fan was less than impressed as they tweeted: ‘@Beyonce uses photoshop!! Why promote accepting yourself in your videos if you clearly lie about yourself?’. It was even suggested that the star uses a similar app as Kim Kardashian has been accused of using as they wrote: ‘perhaps this image was doctored with the same app Kim K used’ Some fans stood up for the Partition hitmaker as one wrote: ‘Beyonce looks like…well, Beyonce, and all people can do is suggest she Photoshopped a thigh gap. Give me strength’. Another said: ‘Really people, if we could all Photoshop our photos we would. Let’s just calm down about Beyonce’. MailOnline has contacted Beyonce’s representatives for comment.

SMH @ Mail Online reaching out to Bey’s reps for comment about a COTDAMN THIGH GAP!!! Jesus. Take. The. Wheel.

Tumblr/Beyonce.com

