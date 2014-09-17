Celebrity Cribs: Guess Which Swirly A-Lister Just Moved Into This $95 Million NYC Condo [Photos]
Hollywood Icon Just Moved Into $125,000 Per Month NYC Condo
____________ has moved into one of New York’s most expensive rental apartments — an entire floor of a tower at 15 Central Park West for a whopping $125,000 a month.
____________ and his wife __________ recently moved into 35AB at the tony residence. The pad is two condo apartments combined into one, occupying a whole floor of the tower, and owned by steel magnate Leroy Schecter.
The 6,000-square-foot unit boasts five bedrooms, seven baths, a library and dining room, plus sweeping views of Central Park, downtown Manhattan and the Hudson River. Schecter had originally put it on the market for sale for a whopping $95 million in 2012.
The ___________ have been homeless since the 2012 blaze in their Upper West Side co-op. The fire at their triplex at 88 Central Park West started in the laundry room and quickly spread, requiring an extensive gut renovation.
Any idea who he might be? Flip the page to see more pics of the luxurious condo and find out who’s shelling out that gwap to live here.
