Celebrity Cribs: Guess Which Swirly A-Lister Just Moved Into This $95 Million NYC Condo [Photos]

Must be muhfuggin nice…

Via PageSix

____________ has moved into one of New York’s most expensive rental apartments — an entire floor of a tower at 15 Central Park West for a whopping $125,000 a month.

____________ and his wife __________ recently moved into 35AB at the tony residence. The pad is two condo apartments combined into one, occupying a whole floor of the tower, and owned by steel magnate Leroy Schecter.

The 6,000-square-foot unit boasts five bedrooms, seven baths, a library and dining room, plus sweeping views of Central Park, downtown Manhattan and the Hudson River. Schecter had originally put it on the market for sale for a whopping $95 million in 2012.

The ___________ have been homeless since the 2012 blaze in their Upper West Side co-op. The fire at their triplex at 88 Central Park West started in the laundry room and quickly spread, requiring an extensive gut renovation.