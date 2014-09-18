SMH: School Bus Driver Arrested For Raping 16-Year-Old Student On Bus

via Fox News

A Robertson County school bus driver has been suspended after his arrest on rape charges involving a 16-year-old.

The Tennessean reports 27-year-old Patrick Dale Pendleton was charged with rape and aggravated statutory rape. One incident is alleged to have occurred on a school bus during a school event Saturday.

Pendleton was booked into Robertson County Jail on Tuesday with bond set at $100,000. He is due in court Nov. 24.

School district spokesman Jim Bellis said the district suspended Pendleton without pay.

Police cited Pendleton last year with failure to exercise due care and failure to yield to a pedestrian after his bus hit a Springfield Middle School teacher in November. Pendleton returned to work less than a week later.