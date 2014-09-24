Some Morning Preciousness: Who Is My A-List Hollyweird Mom?
- By Bossip Staff
1 of 8
❯
❮
This little darling is the daughter of a well-known actress….
Who Is My Celebrity Mom?
This precious princess is the daughter of a well-known Hollywood actress who has been in the game for almost 30 years, getting her start as a child-actress before rising to fame in the late 90s.
She is most known for her roles in memorable big-screen romantic comedies as well as her character on a popular drama series.
Any guesses as to who this tiny tot calls “mommy?” Peep page 2 to see if you’re right…
This little darling is Adalaide, the adopted daughter of former Grey’s Anatomy actress Katherine Heigl and her husband Josh Kelley.
Did you get it right? Hit the flip for more precious family flicks of Katherine with her kiddies and hubby.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.