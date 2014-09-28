Black Is Beautiful: Viola Davis Admits She Was Called “Ugly” All Her Life For Being A Dark-Skinned Black Woman

Why can’t all shades of Black be considered “classically beautiful” in America?

Via S2S Magazine reports:

Viola Davis gets to do something in her new show, “How to Get Away With Murder,” that she hasn’t before, and that thing is: being sexy.

“All the roles I’ve ever gotten, they’ve been wonderful, but so many of them have been downtrodden. They’ve been women who’ve been pretty much asexual,” she said on “The View.”

“All of a sudden I was given this opportunity to play someone sexy, mysterious, complicated,” said Viola who was recently described as “less than classically beautiful” in a recent article.

“I think that beauty is subjective. I’ve heard that statement my entire life being a dark-skinned Black woman. You hear it from the time you come out of the womb and ‘not classically beautiful’ is a fancy term of saying ugly,” said Viola who rejects those opinions.