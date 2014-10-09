SMH: Georgia “Sovereign Citizen” Says He’s Immune To Prosecution After Raping And Sodomizing 9-Year-Old Girl

What in the entire unholy hell?!

Via Macon News reports:

Fulton County prosecutors say a man who argued that he was a sovereign citizen and immune from prosecution has been given four life sentences for raping a 9-year-old girl.

District Attorney’s spokeswoman Yvette Jones says 40-year-old Chadrus Brown represented himself in court and was convicted and sentenced Wednesday after a jury deliberated for roughly half an hour.

Brown was charged with rape, aggravated sodomy and child molestation.

Prosecutors say Brown accused the victim of lying despite DNA evidence linking him to the attack.

Brown filed a motion arguing he was immune from prosecution and isn’t bound to any government or constitution as a sovereign citizen. The motion was denied.

A judge added 60 years to Brown’s four life sentences and he won’t be eligible for parole.