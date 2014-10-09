ChitChatter: Nick Cannon Talks Covering Up Mariah’s Massive Name Inked On His Back

“It was painful… It hurt a lot…”

Nick Cannon Talks About Covering Up Mariah’s Name On His Back

Remember when we told you that Nick Cannon covered up that MASSIVE tattoo of his estranged wife’s name on his back? Well he recently dished on it and confessed that there’s still more work to be done to the ink.

Extra TV reports:

Nick Cannon attended the New York City premiere of “Addicted.” Nick talking only to “Extra’s” AJ Calloway, opening up about his separation from Mariah Carey, telling AJ, “

“I’m just taking everything one day at a time and just being the best person that I can possibly be at the end of the day.” Nick recently photographed without his shirt on revealing new body art covering up his “Mariah” tattoo saying, “It’s not finished yet… It wasn’t supposed to be revealed yet… I didn’t know they were there, that’s how sneaky paparazzi are… I had just gotten it done, it was painful… It hurt a lot and I’m still not finished, I’m still probably like six more sessions away.”

