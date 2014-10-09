ChitChatter: Nick Cannon Talks Covering Up Mariah’s Massive Name Inked On His Back
“It was painful… It hurt a lot…”
Nick Cannon Talks About Covering Up Mariah’s Name On His Back
Remember when we told you that Nick Cannon covered up that MASSIVE tattoo of his estranged wife’s name on his back? Well he recently dished on it and confessed that there’s still more work to be done to the ink.
Nick Cannon attended the New York City premiere of “Addicted.” Nick talking only to “Extra’s” AJ Calloway, opening up about his separation from Mariah Carey, telling AJ, “
“I’m just taking everything one day at a time and just being the best person that I can possibly be at the end of the day.”
Nick recently photographed without his shirt on revealing new body art covering up his “Mariah” tattoo saying, “It’s not finished yet… It wasn’t supposed to be revealed yet… I didn’t know they were there, that’s how sneaky paparazzi are… I had just gotten it done, it was painful… It hurt a lot and I’m still not finished, I’m still probably like six more sessions away.”
He also commented on the recent video of Mariah of struggling to sing in concert.
As for the recent headlines that Mariah had vocal issues at her concert in Japan, Nick defended her, saying, “I just wish her nothing but the best, we’re in contact constantly, you know you might have an off night here and there, but she’s one of the greatest performers and entertainers of all time, she’s not worried, we’re not worried, just going to keep pushing.”
