Paperwork: T.I. Speaks On His Convo With Snoop About Iggy, Filming ATL Part 2 & Celebrating 14 Years With Wife Tiny

T.I. Speaks On His Conversation With Snoop Dogg About Dissing Iggy Azalea

Last night, veteran ATL rapper T.I. took his talents to NYC to give a quick preview of his new album “Paperwork,” out today, and answer a few questions from fans by way of Hot 97 Radio‘s Ebro Darden.

BOSSIP was in the building to take a listen to the reigning “King of the South” preview his feature-heavy project that includes a few surefire fan-favorites including the Pharrell-produced “Oh Yeah,” “Private Show” featuring Chris Brown and “G Sh*t” featuring Young Jeezy & WatchTheDuck.

Mrs. Harris aka Tiny was also in the building along with R&B songstress Ashanti, who came out to support the Grand Hustle head honcho as he spoke on a variety of topics ranging from his album to his artist Iggy Azalea’s recent beef with Snoop Dogg to whether or not filming has begun for the rumored ATL 2 movie to how he and Tiny keep their relationship going and more. Check out some of what he had to say below:

On the “secret” to a good marriage and ladies keeping their man satisfied for the long haul:

The secret to a good marriage is to find more reasons to stay together than to be apart. On whether or not an ATL part 2 is actually in the works:

Yes, there are seeds that have been planted and we are intending to do so. I’ve spoken to Lauren London myself and we’re actually looking to start shooting in 2015.

