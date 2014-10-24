Autopsy Report Reveals Second Black St. Louis Teen Gunned Down By White Officer Was Shot 6 Times From Behind [Video]

The autopsy report done on an 18-year-old black teen who was fatally gunned down by an off-duty police officer who claimed the teen was armed & fired at him first has revealed that the teen was shot 6 times from behind.

via Kulture Kritic

An 18-year-old killed earlier this month by an off-duty St. Louis police officer was shot eight times, including six times from behind, said a forensic pathologist who performed an independent autopsy Thursday.

Dr. Cyril Wecht, who has investigated the deaths of John F. Kennedy, Elvis Presley and JonBenet Ramsey, conducted the autopsy at the request of Vonderrit Myers Jr.’s family and outlined the findings during a news conference at the funeral home that will handle Myers’ burial.

The family’s attorneys said the autopsy suggests Myers was running away from the officer. Myers’ parents attended the autopsy announcement but did not comment.

“The evidence shows that the story we’ve been given by the Police Department does not match up,” one of the attorneys, Jerryl Christmas, said. “There’s no evidence that there was a gun battle going on.”

Wecht said it’s likely that Myers was initially shot six times in the back of both legs. He said another shot hit the side of the left leg, shattering his femur. The fatal wound was to the side of Myers’ face, Wecht said.

Police have said Myers shot first at the officer. They released details of lab tests by the Missouri State Highway Patrol that showed gunshot residue on Myers’ hand, waistband and shirt.