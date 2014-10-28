That’s Amazing: A Gallery Of Times Amber Rose Broke The Internet

A Gallery Of Times Amber Rose Broke The Internet
Amber Rose has had quite a career since she first popped on the scene. She’s gone from Kanye to Wiz, had a kid, had photos leak and has stayed thick and fine the whole time. Here are some of the times she was the talk of the entire Internet.
When she wore this to the VMAs in 2009
When she wore this to the VMAs in 2014
When THOSE Pics Hit The ‘Net
When she went skinny dipping that one time
When Kanye West made an album about her
That time she announced her and Wiz Khalifa were dating
When she was all “hey, y’all I’m having a baby”
When she had her baby then came back looking as fine as ever
That time she actually married Wiz Khalifa
That time she and Wiz filed for a divorce
When she and Beyonce took a picture together and NWTS
That time she twerked in her wedding dress
That time she twerked to promote Wiz’s album
That time she twerked just to twerk
