That’s Amazing: A Gallery Of Times Amber Rose Broke The Internet

A Gallery Of Times Amber Rose Broke The Internet Amber Rose has had quite a career since she first popped on the scene. She’s gone from Kanye to Wiz, had a kid, had photos leak and has stayed thick and fine the whole time. Here are some of the times she was the talk of the entire Internet.

When she wore this to the VMAs in 2009

When she wore this to the VMAs in 2014

When THOSE Pics Hit The ‘Net

When she went skinny dipping that one time

When Kanye West made an album about her

That time she announced her and Wiz Khalifa were dating

When she was all “hey, y’all I’m having a baby”

When she had her baby then came back looking as fine as ever

That time she actually married Wiz Khalifa

That time she and Wiz filed for a divorce

When she and Beyonce took a picture together and NWTS

That time she twerked in her wedding dress

That time she twerked to promote Wiz’s album