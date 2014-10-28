That’s Amazing: A Gallery Of Times Amber Rose Broke The Internet

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 16

A Gallery Of Times Amber Rose Broke The Internet

Amber Rose has had quite a career since she first popped on the scene. She’s gone from Kanye to Wiz, had a kid, had photos leak and has stayed thick and fine the whole time. Here are some of the times she was the talk of the entire Internet.

When she wore this to the VMAs in 2009

When she wore this to the VMAs in 2014

Um…This

When THOSE Pics Hit The ‘Net

When she went skinny dipping that one time

When Kanye West made an album about her

    Continue Slideshow

    That time she announced her and Wiz Khalifa were dating

    When she was all “hey, y’all I’m having a baby”

    When she had her baby then came back looking as fine as ever

    That time she actually married Wiz Khalifa

    That time she and Wiz filed for a divorce

    When she and Beyonce took a picture together and NWTS

    That time she twerked in her wedding dress

    That time she twerked to promote Wiz’s album

    That time she twerked just to twerk

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    12345678910111213141516
    Categories: Coupled Up, For Your Viewing Pleasure, Multi

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    Bossip Comment Policy
    Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.