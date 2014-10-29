Coupled Up Courtside: KimYe Cheer On Kobe Bean And The Lakers For Their Season Opener

1 of 4 ❯ ❮

The look on the Asian guy’s face is priceless… Kim Kardashian West And Kanye West Sit Courtside For Lakers Season Opener Against The Houston Rockets Kanye And Kim Kardashian West were seen on the scene for the L.A. Lakers season opening game against the Houston Rockets Tuesday night. Hit the flip for more photos of them checking out the game. SplashNews



Here’s KimYe NOT watching the game — which the Lakers lost. Do you think she’s looking at new selfies for her book?

And for those of you under the wrong impression that Kim is perfect — see ladies, even she wears Spanx!