On The Come Up? Ashanti Kicks It With The Carters At Brooklyn Nets First Home Game

Ashanti with the Roc???

Ashanti Attends Brooklyn Nets Game With Beyonce And Jay Z

Last night Ashanti hit the Brooklyn Nets opening night at the Barclays Center for the first home game of the season. Per usual, Jay Z and Beyonce were in the building to cheer on their team and look fancy sitting courtside.

This is the second time in a week that we’ve seen Ashanti, who hasn’t any relevant music in ages, kick it with the ROC Nation as she was photographed ke-ke’ing with Rih-Rih at a Halloween party.

We can’t help but wonder if the former Murder Inc. hit-woman planning a comeback? Are the words “Ashanti featuring Beyonce” in our future???

No telling as of yet, but we’re keeping both eyes on Ashanti, for one reason or another…

Flip the page to peep more pics as well as a very suspicious Instagram post about “diamonds”

Images via Instagram