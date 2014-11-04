On The Come Up? Ashanti Kicks It With The Carters At Brooklyn Nets First Home Game
Ashanti with the Roc???
Ashanti Attends Brooklyn Nets Game With Beyonce And Jay Z
Last night Ashanti hit the Brooklyn Nets opening night at the Barclays Center for the first home game of the season. Per usual, Jay Z and Beyonce were in the building to cheer on their team and look fancy sitting courtside.
This is the second time in a week that we’ve seen Ashanti, who hasn’t any relevant music in ages, kick it with the ROC Nation as she was photographed ke-ke’ing with Rih-Rih at a Halloween party.
We can’t help but wonder if the former Murder Inc. hit-woman planning a comeback? Are the words “Ashanti featuring Beyonce” in our future???
No telling as of yet, but we’re keeping both eyes on Ashanti, for one reason or another…
Flip the page to peep more pics as well as a very suspicious Instagram post about “diamonds”
Images via Instagram
Most people love diamonds & some are content with glitter… You see..you can play around with glitter…throw it up in the air, sprinkle it around for others to share & really all it does is get all over you…& kinda gives you a cheap illusion that you’re shining… But when the reality of rain comes glitter just washes away… A Diamond is radiant, enchanting, captivating, exquisite, opulent, timeless, strong, & unique in every way.. It is the hardest naturally occurring substance… Through the rain the storm’s the fire’s & all.. it still shines…So never throw diamonds in the air… Because when they come back down they’ll either cut you..or be lost forever. Happy Sunday 🙌❤️🙏💎
We’re just sayin’…
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.