Dear Bossip: I Was Shocked When My Man Came To My House With A Baby

I have a question, and I need help, and it’s like so many others cheating mates.

Here’s a little back story I met a guy shortly after my divorce in 2010. I didn’t know how to date, I mean it changed since I was married for 13 years.

So, I went online and started to talk to a few guys. One stood out to me, as he never asked me my bra size, or about my sexual experience so I felt comfortable meeting him. I felt he wasn’t like the rest I’d met, and he was not only out to try to bed me.

Anyway, we hit if off and started dating. After 6 months I introduced him to my 3 children and they liked him because I did. They were still hoping their mom and dad would hook back up. So, in 2011 we decided to go to the next level and be in a committed relationship. I asked him, and I gave him the option that if he didn’t want this then it was okay. And, he was on board. But, I would later learn that all along he was seeing another woman who apparently was with him way before me. I was the other woman. YIKES!

I found out about the infidelity, if you can call it that since in actuality I was the other woman, but I didn’t know it. He came to my house in May of 2011 with a baby. I assumed that because we are both in our mid 40s that the child was his grandchild. Boy, was I wrong! He told me that it was his son, and I’m like how is that your son and he’s a newborn. Besides, we had been dating for 2 years! So how as this possible?

It took all I had not to toss that poor innocent baby out of my house. He assured me that it was a mistake and that we all make them. I took him at his word and he said he F’d up. He has custody of the baby because the mother was found to be mentally unstable.

It’s now 2014 and I adore the little boy. I also forgave my boyfriend, but I never forgot. However, I just learned that he is still having sexual relations with the mother when he takes the baby to visit her. She befriended on Facebook and told me all of this. I confronted him and he said that she is lying and that there are two sides to every story. My question is how do I completely walk away? I’ve invested years in this, but I know he will never change and I also know there are others involved. What do I do? – Feeling Duped

I’m sorry, but when your boyfriend of two years showed up at your home with a newborn child, and he tells you that the child is his, then why did you not take that opportunity to end it? Why continue in a relationship with someone who obviously was having whole other relationship on the side, and fathered a child with the woman, but then had the nerve to bring the child to your house!

See, I don’t understand the desperation of some of you women. Why continue in a relationship with someone who is 1.) Cheating; 2.) Has a child outside of the relationship; 3.) Lies to you; 4.) Deceives you; 5.) Manipulates you into thinking they are monogamous; 6.) Continues to sleep with the other woman.

Where are your boundaries? What does it take before you’ve had enough of being used, duped, and played? When is enough really enough for you?

I don’t care how much he apologizes, how much he pleads, how much he cries, and he tells you he F’d up, and that he won’t do it again, or that he’s sorry and it was a mistake, DO NOT TAKE HIM BACK! The first time should and would have been the lesson, and you should have exited the relationship.

Now, here you are getting messages from his baby momma with her telling you that they are still getting it in, and sleeping together. You both are in your damn 40s and he’s still playing games and running around here with a baby and a baby momma that he is smashing, or probably has a relationship with. Honey, who has time for all of this foolishness? Why are you even contemplating what you should do?

But, here’s the first main and underlying problem with your situation – You asked him to be in a committed relationship. Mistake number one! I don’t care how long you’ve been dating, and how comfortable you felt with him, or how great he made you feel, you should have never asked him to be in a committed relationship. That right there became the downfall to your situation. He agreed to be in the relationship, but the game and the player in him had a loophole in your logic in what you thought was a serious committed relationship. He can always use the line that you asked him, and he didn’t ask you. Asking him made it seem like you were desperate. Asking him made it seem like you were the one pushing for the relationship. He only said yes to appease you.

I can’t say I feel sorry or bad for you. You let this go on, and you let this continue. You had the opportunity, chance, and moment to get out of this relationship and to walk away from this potential headache. Yet, you stayed. You can sit up there and say that you truly felt he was sorry for what he did, but sweetie, you are too damn old to be playing games with a man like this. You are too damn old and wise to know better, and to allow yourself to be in this predicament and want to play the victim. Chile, this fool showed you who he was when he brought the baby to your house and confessed to cheating years ago. So, don’t you know that when someone shows you who they are then you should believe them? If he was a cheater then, therefore, you should have used common sense to deduce that he will cheat again. Hell, he had a baby!

Ma’am, nothing has changed about the dating scene. It’s no different than before you got married, and it will be no different after your divorce. What’s now being introduced into the dating scene is online dating. And, I hope you all know how I feel about it, and the precautions you should take when going online to meet someone. So, please note, that no matter what you think or feel, dating is full of players, liars, cheaters, little grown/boys, and mentally unstable people. Yes, there are some great and wonderful people out there, and some really wonderful and loving potential partners, however, you have to date, get to know someone, and use a great deal of judgment.

Relationships take work. It takes investment, and it takes time. However, if someone is cheating, and have a full fledge relationship with someone else, and in the process a child is created, then, please know that is not the person for you.

Take this time to gather yourself, pull yourself together, and let go of your 40 year old grown/little boy. He wants to run the streets, act like he’s a player, and have two women pitting over him. No one has time for that! He’s only with you because you are stable, have a home, and you have some sense. However, you don’t have self-esteem, or self-worth, otherwise he wouldn’t pull this on any other woman. So, recognize your worth and value. You are not some young naïve little girl who don’t know her a** from the hole in the ground. Use your mature wisdom and common sense. Let him go! Delete him out of your life. Stop giving him access to you and space in your home. He’s made his choice. You have to look out for yourself, love yourself, and be a mother to your children. You don’t have the time or luxury to be playing this game in your 40s. Grow up, and focus on you and your children. The right man will come along, but you have to be patient, and use better judgment. – Terrance Dean

