Out Of Pocket: Slizzard New Jersey Driver Hits Man, Drives Over A Mile With Him Stuck To The Windshield

6 ABC reports:

Ocean County authorities say a man was driving drunk along Route 9 in Ocean Township Monday evening when he allegedly hit a pedestrian.

The impact caused the victim to become lodged in the windshield.

Detectives say 33-year-old Marcos Ortega drove more than a mile with the man stuck there until an officer pulled him over.

The victim, a 66-year-old man, was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Ortega is being held on $150,000 bail.