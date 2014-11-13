Out Of Pocket: Slizzard New Jersey Driver Hits Man, Drives Over A Mile With Him Stuck To The Windshield
Drunk Driver Drives With Man On Windshield
Out…of…pocket!
Ocean County authorities say a man was driving drunk along Route 9 in Ocean Township Monday evening when he allegedly hit a pedestrian.
The impact caused the victim to become lodged in the windshield.
Detectives say 33-year-old Marcos Ortega drove more than a mile with the man stuck there until an officer pulled him over.
The victim, a 66-year-old man, was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.
Ortega is being held on $150,000 bail.
SMH…don’t drink and drive folks!
