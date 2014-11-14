Random Ridiculousness: Singapore Airlines Passenger Outraged Over $1200 In-Flight Wi-Fi Bill

Holy bandwidth, Batman!

Via NYPost

A passenger on Singapore Airlines was left gob smacked after receiving a $1171.46 bill for using the plane’s in-flight Wi-Fi.

Reported on Trend Hunter, Jeremy Gutsche was on a Singapore Airlines flight from London to Singapore when he decided to use the plane’s Wi-Fi to check his emails. Claiming to make just 155 page views, Jeremy was outraged to receive the whopping bill when he stepped off the plane.

“I wish I could blame an addiction to Netflix or some intellectual documentary that made me $1200 smarter. However, the Singapore Airlines internet was painfully slow, so videos would be impossible and that means I didn’t get any smarter … except about how to charge a lot of money for stuff. I did learn that,” he wrote.

“At one point, I spent about an hour uploading one 4mb power point doc. That doc probably cost me $100 to upload, so I hope my team liked it. I actually even emailed them a warning that my upload was taking a while. That email probably cost me $10. And yes, the pricing per mb was disclosed on sign-up, but I bought the $30 package, slept through most the flight, and really didn’t think I’d end up a thousand bucks past the limit.”