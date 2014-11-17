Fair Or Too Far? Police Pepper Spray Black Man While He’s Sleeping In His Car With A Gun In His Lap

Oklahoma police are currently facing some backlash after pepper spraying a man while he was asleep in his car with a gun in his lap.

via Fox News Oklahoma

Police arrested a man Friday morning after an hour-long standoff at a parking lot.

Police say Stephen Scyffore had a loaded 22-caliber gun in the front seat of his car. It happened outside Woodland Hills Mall.

Officers said security guards at the mall called 911 around 1:30 a.m. about a gun in plain view inside a man’s car.

Police fired rounds of pepper balls at the car after failed attempts to communicate with Scyffore through a loud speaker. Police said the man was moving around, ignoring commands.

He surrendered peacefully and told police he fell asleep while waiting for his girlfriend to get off work. Scyffore claimed the rounds of pepper balls woke him up.

Scyffore’s bail was set at just a little over $10,000.