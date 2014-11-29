Blast From The Past: R&B Group Immature Reunites With New Single “Let Me Find Out” [LISTEN]
- By Bossip Staff
Immature Releases New Single – “Let Me Find Out”
2014 has certainly been the year of the R&B group comeback and former male group fan-favorite Immature is the latest trio to get in on the action.
Batman (aka Marques Houston), Romeo and LDB recently reunited and are reportedly even in talks to drop a new album. Take a listen to their new single “Let Me Find Out” below and see what you think.
So what’s the verdict, Bossip fam? Are you feelin’ the 2014 Immature?
