Right And Tight: Amber Rose Flaunts Her Crazy Curves And Hops On The Waist Trainer Bandwagon!

Amber joins the #WaistGang

Via Rumor Fix reports:

Kim Kardashian isn’t the only celeb to use a body shaping corset to help achieve a teeny waist.

Amber Rose is now on the body shaping bandwagon!

“Thanksgiving is over its time to get back poppin in my waist shaper by @premadonna87 #WaistGang,” the 31-year-old showed off on her Instagram.

She already has a booty that rivals Kim’s famous posterior, now Amber’s looking to get that same cinched waistline!