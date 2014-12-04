Right And Tight: Amber Rose Flaunts Her Crazy Curves And Hops On The Waist Trainer Bandwagon!
- By Bossip Staff
1 of 5
❯
❮
Amber joins the #WaistGang
Amber Rose Shows Off Her Waist Trainer And Body
Via Rumor Fix reports:
Kim Kardashian isn’t the only celeb to use a body shaping corset to help achieve a teeny waist.
Amber Rose is now on the body shaping bandwagon!
“Thanksgiving is over its time to get back poppin in my waist shaper by @premadonna87 #WaistGang,” the 31-year-old showed off on her Instagram.
She already has a booty that rivals Kim’s famous posterior, now Amber’s looking to get that same cinched waistline!
Hit the flip for more tight and right pics of Amber next…
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.