Some Saturday Sideboob: Ashanti Flosses That Bawwwwwdy At The NASCAR Awards In Vegas
- By Bossip Staff
Cotdayuuuuuuuuum!
Ashanti Shows Off Curves And Sideboob In Plunging Black Dress
Ashanti didn’t hold back when she stepped out in Las Vegas last night for the NASCAR Spring Cup Series Awards with her momager Tina Doublas and sister Shia… You likey???
She must’ve really been feeling it cuz she posted a gang of photos on Instagram
Including style details.
And surprisingly Ashanti wasn’t the only black person at the NASCAR awards, hit the flip for more of her posts from the ‘gram along with photos of Dhani Jones, Aloe Blacc and Flo Rida
