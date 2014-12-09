911 Is A Ho: Retired Baltimore Cop Popped For Selling His $200 “Boy P” In Prostitution Sting

He traded in his badge to sell a lil’ azz

Via NYDailyNews

A retired Baltimore police officer, now working as an escort, is one of 61 people arrested in a prostitution sting by a Florida sheriff’s office.

Grady Judd, sheriff of Polk County, announced the arrests of 61 people at a Monday afternoon press conference.

The suspects, between the ages of 18-68 years of age, include one married couple, a 6 1/2 months pregnant woman, and 29-year-old retired cop, Mete Girit, who allegedly sought $200 for sex.

Girit told detectives that he is currently unemployed after retiring from the force in 2009 when a chase with a “homicide suspect” left him with a knee injury, officials said.

Other arrests included Jazmin Alvelo and Glenda Maldonado

— who had a 3-year-old child with them — Adrian Hernandez — who was found with a meth pipe and offered to pay for sex in part with a winning $30 lottery ticket — and Gary Eulo — who bragged about being on government assistance while raking in $130,000 a month, detectives said.

The arrests stem from a 4-day undercover human trafficking investigation done with the intent to help women who are victims of being exploited as sex workers, said Judd.