For The Fitness Freaks: World’s Largest Group Workout Taking Place January 3

Are you ready to get fit in 2015???



Via PRNewsWire

ViSalus is jumpstarting New Year’s health and fitness resolutions in record-setting fashion with the World’s Largest Simultaneous Group Workout.

The headline-making event will take place January 3, 2015 at 12 p.m. in thousands of locations across 11 countries worldwide.

ViSalus, recognized in 2012 for the World’s Largest Simultaneous Flash Mob with celebrity Alfonso Ribeiro, is determined to break another world record with this historic event that anyone can be a part of by simply showing up.

This event also includes a strong charity component. For every person who participates in the Jan. 3rd event, ViSalus will donate 30 kids meals through their PROJECT 10™ Kids program.

Challenge Groups offer an array of fun, fitness activities to show how moving toward health and fitness goals can be accomplished in many forms.

Participants will walk, run, hike, climb stairs, and even do yoga to show their dedication to reaching their 2015 goals while attempting to be an official record breaker.

There are two ways to participate: hosting or joining an event. Individuals can find a Challenge Group event online in their area, and simply show up to the scheduled workout.

Or, they can host their own event. Either option allows people to be a part of making history.

Help ViSalus break the world record and raise nutritional awareness for children by joining or hosting a Challenge Group at worldslargestgroupworkout.com.

Jai-Leta Colvard

Instagram: @JaiChallenger

jaichallenger1@gmail.com