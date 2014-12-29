The Jig Is Up: Woman Gives Her Cheating Boyfriend A Print-Out Of His Twitter DMs For Christmas

Welp….

Woman Gives Cheating Boyfriend Print-Out Of His Twitter DMs For Christmas

No one enjoys being cheated on when in a relationship, but it’s pretty safe to say that women definitely out do men in the department of teaching their significant other a lesson if they cheat and one alleged dirty-dog learned that the hard way this Christmas.

via Gawker

Don’t f*****g cheat on Cassy, aka @NessLovnTrey247 (she really likes Trey Songz), because she finds out everything. Cassy claims via a series of photos that she discovered some incriminating Twitter DMs between her boyfriend and another woman, proving he’d been unfaithful. But instead of confronting him immediately, she planned a little Christmas surprise: She printed out the evidence, wrapped it up, and gave it to him as a present. He thought he was getting his gifts. Nah. Even if it’s not real, it’s such a satisfying tale of revenge that 13,000 people have retweeted.

Would you do this to your girl or man if you caught them cheating?

No word on whether or not this surprise gift-giving session ended in a break-up, but the dirty-dog in question does seem to have a sense of humor about it all given that this was his response once he learned that his girl had put him on internet blast:

LOL.

Twitter