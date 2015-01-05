Same Love: Miami-Dade County Becomes The First Place In Florida To Allow The Gays To Jump The Broom

Florida? Progressive?

Via MiamiHerald

Miami-Dade County will become the first place in Florida to allow same-sex couples to marry on Monday, 10 hours before a gay-marriage ban that has been ruled unconstitutional is lifted in the rest of the state.

In an 11 a.m. hearing, Circuit Judge Sarah Zabel lifted the legal stay she had placed on her sweeping July decision declaring the ban discriminatory.

“In the big picture, does it really matter whether or not I lift the stay or leave it until tomorrow?” she said from the bench. “I’m lifting the stay.”

The elected clerk of courts, Harvey Ruvin, at first said same-sex marriages would begin at 2 p.m. But once his office received a signed copy of Zabel’s two-page order at noon, he said couples could apply for marriage licenses immediately.

“All of our offices are now fully prepared to follow the judge’s order, and everyone will be treated equally,” said Ruvin, a Democrat.

Same-sex couples will now be able to marry in 36 states and Washington D.C. The ruling also means same-sex marriages performed out of state will be recognized in Miami-Dade, effective immediately.

Cheers erupted in downtown Miami’s historic civil courthouse with Zabel’s decision. Some of the couples who were plaintiffs in the case cried tears of joy. Outside, surrounded by a throng of reporters and photographers, they held hands and raised their arms in victory.

“I feel good. I am relieved. I feel vindicated,” said Catherina Pareto of Coconut Grove. She and her partner of more than 14 years, Karla Arguello, arrived in cream-colored dresses, ready to get hitched in a few hours — possibly by Zabel herself.

“Finally,” Arguello said. “Finally, our family will not be treated any differently.”

Outside of Miami-Dade, most Florida court clerks will start marrying gay couples Tuesday — some of them at 12:01 a.m. — following a federal judge’s order. Several counties in conservative North Florida and the Tampa Bay area have stopped marrying people altogether, in part to avoid marrying same-sex couples.