You Can’t Be Serious: Nephew-Beating Soccer Baller Hope Solo Cleared Of All Charges Against Her

Via KING5

A Kirkland judge on Tuesday dismissed the domestic violence case against soccer star Hope Solo.

The U.S. Women’s National Team goalie and Olympic gold medalist was scheduled to stand trial next week, faced with two counts of fourth-degree assault after Kirkland police said she assaulted two family members at a Kirkland home in June.

Solo has maintained her innocence and her attorney has argued that the alleged victims had been uncooperative during pre-trial investigation. Attorney Todd Maybrown claimed the alleged victims failed to show up for scheduled interviews and have changed their stories about the night in question. Maybrown made a motion to dismiss the case, based on that point.

Prosecutors disagreed and said the victims had cooperated.

The case has garnered national attention in the wake of the NFL’s handling of the Ray Rice domestic violence case.

Critics have questioned why U.S. Soccer has allowed Solo to play while facing charges. She was called up by the team to participate in training camp this month and Kirkland Municipal Court Judge Michael Lambo agreed to let her attend camp rather than Tuesday’s hearing.