No Facts Zone: Journalist Likens Muslim Ghettoes Of France To Post 9/11 Afghanistan In Faux News Interview [Video]

Fox News Interviews Journalist Who Describes French “No Go Zones” As Ripe For Insurgent Recruitment

SMH… It’s semi-scary that there’s a whole segment of the population out there taking their current events cues from Elizabeth Hasselbeck.

Via RawStory reports:

Journalist Nolan Peterson recently suggested in an interview with Fox News that so-called Muslim “no-go zones” made living in Paris like Afghanistan after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, and like Iraq during the war. “There are 741 no-go zones throughout France, and they’re located in these ghettos that have formed around the major cities,” Peterson told Fox News host Elisabeth Hasselbeck over the weekend. “There are basically neighborhoods where French Muslims have coalesced because they can’t find housing or economic opportunity within the major French cities.” “It was pretty scary. I’ve been to Afghanistan and Iraq and Kashmir, India, and at times, it felt like that, those places in these no-go zones,” he continued. “You see young men wearing Osama bin Laden T-shirts in a hookah shop. I saw a speech by Abu Musab al-Zarqawi, who was leading an insurgency against American troops in Iraq at the time.”

We have zero respect or sympathy for terrorists but think of how easy it would be for a journalist to go on TV and describe entering the slums of America and finding black people wearing Malcolm X or Tupac t-shirts… One thing we do have to give Peterson — he’s putting it very mildly but it’s 100% true that Muslims and African/Arab people are ostracized in France. We’ve witnessed it for ourselves and have no problem stating that racism is alive and well in France.

But at the same time Peterson’s comments ring of both hyperbole and xenophobia. “No go zones” were recently revealed to be places that are not just Muslim areas! Peterson should perhaps take heed to the recent case of Steve Emerson, who was forced to apologize after comments he made about Birmingham, England being “totally Muslim”:

In an interview with Fox News over the weekend, terrorism expert Steve Emerson had also talked about “no-go zones.” But he was forced to apologize after saying that the British city of Birmingham was “totally Muslim,” and that “non-Muslims just simply don’t go in.” Snopes, a website that investigates urban legends, looked into the so-called “no-go zones” after Emerson’s interview, and found them to be a myth. According to the website, the myth stemmed “from translation confusion over what are known as “zones urbaines sensibles” (ZUS) or “sensitive urban zones” in France.” “While some pockets of citizenry (including high-density Muslim populations) in France have indeed been identified as ZUS, and the term is not a designator for large populations of Muslims. Rather, the highlighted areas are ones that have been afflicted with issues such as crime, poverty, unemployment, and blight and are therefore targeted for urban renewal initiatives,” Snopes continued. “Areas designated as ZUS in France are not exempted from policing or French law, and are simply targeted for renewal initiatives.”

Do you think that the media is creating an even greater anti-Muslim frenzy? It’s important to recognize that Islam is one of the most practiced religions of the world and that many followers of Islam bear very little or no resemblance at all to the radicals who practice terrorism under the umbrella of ISIS and Al-Qaeda.