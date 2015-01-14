Epitome Of A Bad Mother: Louisiana Woman Got Her Edges Laid While 2 Lone Children Burned To Death In House Fire

Hair did. Kids dead. Smh.

Via NYDailyNews

A Louisiana mom faces homicide charges after her two young children died in a house fire while she left them alone to go get her hair done, fire officials said.

Ciarria Johnson, 21, didn’t even leave her hair appointment Monday afternoon until someone called her about the blaze at her house in Bastrop, near the border with Arkansas, the Louisiana state fire marshal said.

Clifton Thompson, 3, and his 4-year-old sister, Ta’shae Thompson Johnson, perished in the flames when the Pruett St. blaze broke out in the single-family, wood-framed home, authorities said.

Ciarria Johnson told authorities she’d asked her neighbor to watch the children when she left for her hair appointment about 1 p.m. Monday — but authorities said that wasn’t true.

Instead, she left the youngsters home alone with two gas heaters in the living room left on, which flammable items nearby, fire officials said.

The blaze broke out about 4 p.m., and Johnson’s neighbor escaped an adjacent trailer along with her own two children.

But little Ta’shae and Clifton could not get out and Johnson rushed home after hearing about the fire.