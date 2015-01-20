Life Comes At You Fast: Kendall Jenner Admits That She Grew Up Too Fast Hanging Around The Kardashian Klan

Kendall Jenner Claims She Grew Up Fast Hanging Around Adults And Kardashian Sisters

In this month’s issue of The Wall Street Journal, 6 cultural talking heads were asked to give their 2 cents on youth and how their younger years influenced their adulthood.

Bruce Jenner’s oldest daughter, Kendall, had some very interesting things to say about growing up in her fast-paced family…

Via WSJ

“I feel like I grew up too fast a long time ago. Having older siblings, you grow up around adults, so you mature more quickly. I saw my sisters and parents working every day, so I was pretty much brought up to be a workaholic. But I just turned 19 a couple weeks ago, and I’m scared to be 20—it’s the first step out of being a teenager. My sister Khloé always says to me and my younger sister, Kylie: You have your whole life to be an adult but only so long to be a kid. And we get it. In the right situations, I try to be as immature as I can sometimes—react to things as if I were 12. You can’t take things too seriously. I just laugh thinking about my dad being a teenager, partying. It’s the funniest thing. And it makes me think—what am I going to be like when I’m 65?”

C’est la vie in Hollyweird, but it appears that there is no stifling the growth of an overexposed youth. Kylie Jenner just learned how to put on a bra and Lord only knows what she’s doing to Tyga…

