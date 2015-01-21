Who Is My Hollyweird Daddy?

- By Bossip Staff
Which Hollywood Actor Fathered This Daddy’s Girl?

This pretty princess is already becoming a regular over on BOSSIP, despite being only a few months old! She’s the daughter of an actor/photographer who is very popular with our female fanbase and he showed her off today as his #WCW on Instagram. Can you guess the proud papa?

Hit the flip for the answer.

Lance Gross gave us a good look at his newborn baby girl

He’s already proving to be quite the devoted dad.

Hit the flip for a few more shots

Congrats to the happy family!

