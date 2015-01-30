Sit Down Hater! KeKe Palmer Blasts A Disrespectful Fan Who Says She’s ‘Turning Into A Thot’ ‘You Wish!’

“My heart is pure”

Keke Palmer Shuts Down A Fan

KeKe Palmer recently got into a social media squabble with a fan who rudely told the actress that she “was turning into a thot.”

The “Cinderella” star who’s rumored to be dating August Alsina, posted the below photo on Instagram yesterday of her chic haircut and plethora of piercings…

and while some fans were complimentary in the comments section others were rude and told KeKe they “missed the old her.”

Obviously offended, KeKe clapped back…

and the fan did as well.

SMH…these “fans” can be so nasty & so rude sometimes.

See what else KeKe had to say about her “fans” calling her a thot after the flip.