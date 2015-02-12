Dressed For Distress: Poor NorWeezy Is Feelin’ A Lil Fussy While Flossin’ Her Full Length Fur In NYC

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 7

North West Wears Fur Coat While Out With Mom Kim Kardashian

Poor lil Nori is definitely Kanye’s child. KimYe’s pampered princess rocked a full length fur and showed off her struggle face after returning from a visit to her dad at the Adidas offices in Soho.

Hit the flip for more photos

SplashNews

Word on the curb is that Nori’s coat cost $3500

SplashNews

    Continue Slideshow

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    1234567
    Categories: Babies, Bangers, Celebrity Seeds

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    Bossip Comment Policy
    Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.