Dressed For Distress: Poor NorWeezy Is Feelin’ A Lil Fussy While Flossin’ Her Full Length Fur In NYC
- By Bossip Staff
North West Wears Fur Coat While Out With Mom Kim Kardashian
Poor lil Nori is definitely Kanye’s child. KimYe’s pampered princess rocked a full length fur and showed off her struggle face after returning from a visit to her dad at the Adidas offices in Soho.
