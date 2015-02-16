Racist GOP Lawmaker Opposes Education Funding In Black Neighborhood – “They All Get Food Stamps & Don’t Work”

A shady Republican lawmaker is being called out for his racist actions after admittedly working to prevent additional education funding because he believed too much of the money would towards helping African-Americans in his town who “don’t work” and get welfare checks.

via Think Progress

A Mississippi state lawmaker said he opposed putting more money into elementary schools because he came from a town where “all the blacks are getting food stamps and what I call ‘welfare crazy checks.’ They don’t work.”

In an interview with the Clarion-Ledger regarding education funding, state Rep. Gene Alday (R) stated his opposition to a push to increase funding to improve elementary school reading scores. Alday implied that increasing education funding for children in black families would be pointless.

Alday continued, saying that when he was mayor of Walls, MS, that the times he’d gone to the emergency room had taken a long time. “I laid in there for hours because they (blacks) were in there being treated for gunshots,” he told the newspaper.