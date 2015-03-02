KeepIt100: Lee Daniels Tells The Nightly Show’s Larry Wilmore He Took His Mom To Gay Pride

Lee Daniels Tells Larry Wilmore He Took His Mom To Gay Pride

The Nightly Show With Larry Wilmore has been a breakout hit on Comedy Central and last night’s episode explains why. The TV host had ‘Precious’ director and Empire co-creator Lee Daniels on the show and insightful hilarity ensued.

Daniels discussed everything from bringing liquor to Mars to his open homosexuality. When asked how he would explain being gay to a Martian, the award winning filmmaker said it couldn’t be much harder than going to a pride parade with his mother. A surprised Wilmore broke character, but Daniels was not flustered. “She thought I was the only one,” Daniels explained.

Watch a clip from the show below:

