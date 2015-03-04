Deuces: Karrueche Wants No Parts Of Breezy’s Single Daddy Drama
Karrueche Ends Relationship With Chris Brown Over Baby News
Looks like Karrueche isn’t taking Hilary Duff’s advice BUT she is proving herself to have some dignity, walking away from Chris Brown yet again. This time over his baby news.
Do you think she made the right decision? And will she stick with it?
Ironically, TMZ is now claiming that Karrueche once partied with Breezy’s baby mama, before she got pregnant:
Chris Brown had his cake and banged it too — because months before he knocked up his baby mama … he was partying with her AND Karrueche Tran at the same time.
Karrueche, who was Chris’ gf at the time, actually had her arm around Nia in a photo they took — with Christina Milian too — during a Las Vegas party back in May 2013. Chris was nearby … mean-mugging with his homies.
Nia got pregnant with Chris’ baby later that summer. We’re guessing the ladies won’t be having a reunion anytime soon.
We’ve also learned Nia was very popular on the video vixen scene … appearing in several music videos, including a half-naked role in Phil Wade’s “Dreams of You” video.
Hit the flip for more details on Breezy’s alleged baby
If Breezy is indeed the dad, it comes as a huge disappointment for another young man who believed he was the father.
According to Baller Alert reports:
– First things first, Nia is definitely a former model. She’s from Houston, TX and part of the Rap-A-Lot family. We have a photo of J Prince Jr holding her daughter below.
– Is Chris Brown the father? That, we don’t know yet. What we do know is that Nia has been telling friends that he is, despite the fact that another man has been raising her daughter.
– The man that thought he was the father moderates an Instagram page for the child. Prior to all of this coming out, the loving father would post photos of he and their daughter napping, at doctor’s visits, etc. Pretty obvious he’s an active father. Once the news broke he took to social media to pour his heart out.
– Finally, the photo TMZ used (above) is NOT of Nia and her daughter. It’s of Nia’s older daughter. Her 9 month old is the child she alleges is Chris’.
Check out the photos below:
BallerAlert/Instagram
