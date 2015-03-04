Deuces: Karrueche Wants No Parts Of Breezy’s Single Daddy Drama

Karrueche Ends Relationship With Chris Brown Over Baby News

Looks like Karrueche isn’t taking Hilary Duff’s advice BUT she is proving herself to have some dignity, walking away from Chris Brown yet again. This time over his baby news.

Do you think she made the right decision? And will she stick with it?

Ironically, TMZ is now claiming that Karrueche once partied with Breezy’s baby mama, before she got pregnant:

Chris Brown had his cake and banged it too — because months before he knocked up his baby mama … he was partying with her AND Karrueche Tran at the same time. Karrueche, who was Chris’ gf at the time, actually had her arm around Nia in a photo they took — with Christina Milian too — during a Las Vegas party back in May 2013. Chris was nearby … mean-mugging with his homies. Nia got pregnant with Chris’ baby later that summer. We’re guessing the ladies won’t be having a reunion anytime soon. We’ve also learned Nia was very popular on the video vixen scene … appearing in several music videos, including a half-naked role in Phil Wade’s “Dreams of You” video.

Hit the flip for more details on Breezy’s alleged baby

Instagram