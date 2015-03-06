Chris Brown Finally Responds To Secret Baby Rumors…& Guess Who He Blocked On Twitter?
Chris Brown Responds To Rumors That He Fathered A 9-Month-Old Daughter
R&B crooner Chris Brown has been at the center of criticism yet again this week after it was revealed that he is allegedly the father of a 9-month-old baby girl, but Breezy has seemingly turned a blind eye to all the speculation….until now.
Appearing to be fed up with all of the slander coming his way for his alleged “break baby” while currently in the middle of his Between The Sheets tour, Chris took to his Instagram to clap back at people who have been relentlessly flooding the comments section of his recent posts:
However, “strangers” aren’t the only ones who seem to have gotten under Chris’ skin lately. A certain outspoken celebrity also revealed that Breezy has now blocked her on Twitter as well. Hit the flip to see which of his Hollyweird peers has been banned from #TeamBreezy.
You might remember that back in 2012, Sports Illustrated model (who is now Mrs. John Legend) Chrissy Teigen threw some not-so-subliminal shade at Chris Brown and Rihanna collaborating on a song together. Well, apparently Breezy still isn’t here for Chrissy’s shenanigans and continues to have her banned from viewing his Twitter page.
She confirmed as much by tweeting out this screen shot of her “blocked’ status:
Welp! What do you think of Chris Brown’s response to all the sideways commentary, Bossp fam?
