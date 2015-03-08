Tina Campbell: I’m Not A Doormat For Taking Back My Cheating Husband

Tina Campbell Says She’s Not A Doormat For Taking Husband Back

The hit WE tv reality show “Mary Mary” kicked off its 4th season last week and the fans are already going crazy! Season 3 ended with Tina Campbell struggling with her marriage after finding out her hubby Teddy cheated on her multiple times.

Tina sat down with Coco Fab and explains why she took him back and reassures fans she’s no doormat…

“I ain’t telling nobody to be a doormat and I ain’t encouraging nobody to get done wrong and take it. The truth is I didn’t take nothin’. I wasn’t a dumb, silly woman who knew my husband was messing around and wanted to love him anyway and act like everything was great. I was totally blind sided by everything that was going on and I never in a million years would have thought that would actually happen in my relationship. “At the end of the day I love my husband and I believe him to be better than what he did to me. I’m no doormat. I put my husband through hell the first year after this happened and guess what? I didn’t like hurting him because I love him. My head told me to hurt him but my heart didn’t. Whoever thinks it’s stupid, I don’t care what they think. I just wanted to be free and I’m free now. I’m happy now. “I don’t believe you throw somebody away because they made a mistake. Sometimes, the mistake catapults them to be the best version of themselves. I’m a better woman than I was before all of this happened. Why would I stay angry, bitter and fearful? I chose to forgive and let it go and I don’t believe that it will ever happen again.”

Do you think Tina is a doormat for taking back her cheating husband???