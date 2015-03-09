Black The New White?!? “Kanye Is The Black Madonna” Says Pointy-Bra Pop Music Icon
Madonna Says The Kanye West Is The Black Version Of Her
Really? SMH.
Via NYDailyNews
Madonna has found a new soul mate.
“Kanye is the new Madonna,” she tells the Daily News. “Kanye is the black Madonna.”
The connection goes far deeper than the fact that West collaborated on three tracks on the icon’s new album, “Rebel Heart,” out Tuesday.
The rapper has become the star people most love to loathe — a role Madonna has proudly held for decades.
After all, we’re talking about a woman who outraged the world by appearing fully nude in her “Sex” book, was banned by her greatest supporter, MTV, for her S&M video “Justify My Love,” had the Catholic League calling for her head for singing a song while hanging from a cross on her “Confessions” tour, and angered even the unflappable David Letterman by cursing up a storm on his TV show.
Madonna says she and Kanye have talked about their shared flair for pushing people’s buttons. “We know, and recognize, that we have that in common,” she says. “We’re comrades in the envelope-pushing genre.”
Do you agree or is this geriatric broad out of pocket for bring race into the equation?
Flip the page to hear what Madge has to say to the “haters” who criticize her for continuously showing off her aging body
Image via Instagram
“B***h, this is what my a** looks like — show me what your ass looks like when you’re 56,” Madonna says when asked what she’d say to those who found it offensive, if not disgusting, that, at that age, she showed parts of her behind to a worldwide audience at the Grammys.
“I take care of myself. I’m in good shape. I can show my ass when I’m 56, or 66 — or 76. Who’s to say when I can show my a**? It’s sexism. It’s ageism. And it’s a kind of discrimination.”
Who’s to say? We are. Stop that nasty isht. ‘Preciate ya.
Image via WENN
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.