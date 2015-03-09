Black The New White?!? “Kanye Is The Black Madonna” Says Pointy-Bra Pop Music Icon

Really? SMH.

Via NYDailyNews

Madonna has found a new soul mate.

“Kanye is the new Madonna,” she tells the Daily News. “Kanye is the black Madonna.”

The connection goes far deeper than the fact that West collaborated on three tracks on the icon’s new album, “Rebel Heart,” out Tuesday.

The rapper has become the star people most love to loathe — a role Madonna has proudly held for decades.

After all, we’re talking about a woman who outraged the world by appearing fully nude in her “Sex” book, was banned by her greatest supporter, MTV, for her S&M video “Justify My Love,” had the Catholic League calling for her head for singing a song while hanging from a cross on her “Confessions” tour, and angered even the unflappable David Letterman by cursing up a storm on his TV show.

Madonna says she and Kanye have talked about their shared flair for pushing people’s buttons. “We know, and recognize, that we have that in common,” she says. “We’re comrades in the envelope-pushing genre.”