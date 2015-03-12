True Or False: Is Rihanna Taking Leonardo DiCaprio Home To Barbados For A Wedding?
Rumors of a brewing romance between Roc Nation badgal Rihanna and Hollyweird heartthrob Leonardo DiCaprio have been heating up recently and the latest word on the street is that Robyn is taking her swirly boo home to Barbados.
RIHANNA is taking LEONARDO DiCAPRIO as her plus one to a family wedding next month.
The couple – who have so far kept their relationship low key – will go public at her cousin’s bash in Barbados.
An insider said: “Afterwards Rihanna and Leo are going to spend a few days by themselves on a yacht.” Meanwhile Ri-Ri is spending a lot of time at Leo’s LA mansion.
Friends said: “It’s like she’s practically moved in. Leo has been sweet and cordoned off little areas for her in the home that are just for her, like a smoke room.”
Hmmmm. Do you believe these two are really dating on the low?
