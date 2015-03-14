Bangers: Rosario Dawson Flosses Her Bawwwwwwdy For Havana Themed Photo Shoot In O Magazine

Rosario’s still got it!

Via Daily Mail reports:

Rosario Dawson embraces her heritage and flaunts her beauty in an exotic Cuban-inspired fashion spread in the April issue of O, The Oprah Magazine.

The 35-year-old actress donned mixed prints, boho beaded necklaces and a stunning white feather skirt while paying homage to her Afro-Cuban, Puerto Rican, Irish and Native American roots during the playful Havana Nights-themed photoshoot.

‘My grandmother had a really great way with mixing patterns and colors,’ Dawson said of her family’s sense of style. ‘It all looked so good with her beautiful white hair and dark skin.’

One photo shows the actress modeling a strapless floral top and a glamorous feathered skirt by former Project Runway star Christian Siriano as she casually lounges on regal sofa.

‘This skirt is like a cloud of shredded coconut,’ she said. ‘It’s very luxurious and dramatic at the same time.’

Another captures her outside, holding on to a rustic door as she stares into the blue sky and seductively lifts up her patterned A-line skirt.

In addition to the eclectic styling, Rosario was also thrilled with inspiration behind the spread.

‘I love the whole “Havana Nights” theme of the shoot,’ she said. ‘I had great old Spanish music playing on my iPod.’

She added: ‘It was a mix from Mathew Schreyer – he’s a DJ and my ex-boyfriend, and he’s got good taste.’