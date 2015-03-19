Mrs. Pimp Juice: Did Nelly Propose To His Boo Shantel Jackson? [Photos]

Shantel Jackson Shows Off Engagement Ring On Instagram

Veteran St. Louis rapper Nelly and his boo Shantel Jackson have been keeping their relationship out of drama lately after getting off to somewhat of a messy start last year…..but is Mr. Pimp Juice ready to take things to the next level already?

Shantel aka Miss Jackson recently took to her Instagram page with this video and caption giving props to a certain jeweler, while also flossing a huge diamond engagement ring….

…..which immediately began speculation that NellyMo had popped the question.









However, Miss Jackson never puts the ring ON her finger in the video clip, nor does she mention anything about being engaged. So what do you think, Bossip Fam? Are Nelly & Shantel officially headed for the alter…or is she just dropping hints?

